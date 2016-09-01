Story from Food & Drinks

How To Make Roasted Chickpeas

Eat these as a snack by themselves or use them as a soup or salad topper. Yield: 2 servings
Ingredients
  • 1/2 (15-oz) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • Olive oil
  • Salt & pepper
  • Optional: additional spice blend of your choice
Recipe Instructions
  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F, pat the chickpeas dry then toss them in a drizzle of olive oil, add salt & pepper and any spice blend you like.
  2. Roast for 25-30 minutes until just crunchy.
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
