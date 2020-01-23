I’m 33 & This Is How Much I Spent On My Solo Trip To Riga, Latvia

2:30 p.m. – After four hours of walking tours, I need food! I head back to the Central Market to take it all in, as well as get some lunch in the food hall section. I do a couple of loops around the different stalls to decide what I want and choose Pel Man – a stand that sells pelmeni, a Russian-style dumpling (when in Riga!). I get the small order of beef & pork, which comes with 15 dumplings! They are served steamed, are so fresh and delicious and I eat them so fast, but I think next time I need to try them with the broth add-on ($4.85). I look for some dessert at the bakery stands and finally settle on something that looks like a blondie. The woman behind the counter doesn’t understand English when I ask her what’s in it, but it’s 70 cents so I buy it anyway ($0.77). I start picking it apart to eat, and it tastes like a chocolate chip blondie at first, but then I realize there’s some sort of jelly in the middle that has a banana flavor. It’s interesting and local, but also cheap so I finish it as I walk to the Latvian Academy of Sciences. $5.62