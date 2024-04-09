Recovering From Parentification Hasn’t Been Easy. But It Saved Me

I’m 33 now. Although both my parents and I have grown tremendously, we can fall back into old habits. I recently visited home while experiencing heartbreak after a breakup with my partner. Before I could sit on the couch, my mother greeted me by emotionally dumping on me about all of the anxieties she was experiencing. I immediately felt like I was 10 years old in the car with her again. The difference is that, as an adult, I have the tools to uphold my boundaries. As upsetting as it was to her, I explained to my mom that I didn’t have the capacity at that moment to hold space for her, especially given the emotional turmoil I was living through. Seeing the disappointment in her eyes never gets easy, but if I truly love myself, I can no longer betray myself for the sake of others. It's part of having self-compassion for myself.