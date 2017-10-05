This career earned me $70K a year and a company-paid loft in New York City that rang up to $10K a month. My manager was attentive, the C-suites all knew me by name, and I was able to put a huge portion of my paycheck into savings. At the time, it was pretty easy to imagine a slow but steady climb up the corporate ladder. I should have been thankful, but I was feeling unmotivated and uninspired. When I had left college to start my own company, everything was unexpected and exciting. I travelled constantly and could work from almost anywhere (something I valued greatly). But at this point, the security that I was so lucky to have felt more like heavy chains. I am well-versed in the stereotype that millennials can’t hold a job, but I couldn’t help but wonder whether it was that I couldn’t hold a job or that this job couldn’t hold me. I needed more freedom in my career, and most importantly, I wanted to travel more. What I wanted wasn't just a few weeks of vacation carved out of ‘real life’ but rather a life of travel in its entirety.