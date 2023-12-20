We Tried Quince’s Bestsellers — Here’s What We’d Buy Again

"I’ve tried several Quince pieces, including its washable silk and cashmere sweaters, and I have been impressed by it all. I know the retailer's bedding is also a hit, and after trying the cashmere-blend duvet cover, I knew I wanted to try more. Quince's European Linen Sheet Set was definitely at the top of my list; I absolutely adore linen bedding since it feels crisp yet soft and super-breathable. (Linen bedding also looks so comfy and inviting — and I love that for me.) These come in a rainbow of shades, but I opted for the Sand colorway. I prefer light, neutral tones for my bed, and this pale beige hue fits the bill. At $170, they’re not exactly cheap, but they’re much less pricey than my other favorite set of linen sheets, which retail for $329 — nearly twice as expensive.