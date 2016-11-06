Got a pan and 10 minutes to spare? That's all it takes to whip up these tasty, all-in-one-pan dinners.
After a day spent running nonstop errands, unwind with these four simple stretches. They're just what you need after a full day on your feet.
Take a stand against pumpkin-spice everything with these dirty-chai-inspired energy balls — they're like a latte, but won't burn your tongue.
It's getting colder out, and there's no better way to warm up than with a quick cardio workout.
If you can't tell a vinyasa from an ashtanga, you're in luck. Check out our guide to 10 different types of yoga, and you'll hit the mat feeling completely informed.
