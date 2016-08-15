Story from Food & Drinks

How To Make A Breakfast-For-Lunch Bowl

Breakfast-For-Lunch Bowl August 15, 2016
Sometimes you just want breakfast for lunch — in a bowl. Yield: Serves 1
Ingredients
  • 1 1/2 cups peeled and grated sweet potato
  • 3-5 slices prosciutto
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 onion, diced
  • 1/4 bell pepper, chopped
  • Olive oil
  • 1/2 tsp maple syrup (or honey)
  • Salt & pepper
  • Hot sauce
  • Feta cheese
Recipe Instructions
  1. In a large skillet or pan, cook the onions with a drizzle of olive oil over medium to low heat for 2 minutes. Add the shredded sweet potato and cook for 3-4 minutes stirring occasionally.
  2. Slice 1/2 the prosciutto and add it to the pan along with the bell pepper. Add 1/2 teaspoon of maple syrup or honey and stir through. Season the mix with salt and pepper, cook together for another 2 minutes until the prosciutto starts to cook.
  3. Take the hash out of the pan and set aside. In the same pan, cook the 2 eggs to your liking. (We fried them.)
  4. Top the hash with the eggs and the remaining slices of prosciutto. For an extra boost of flavor, add a crumble of feta cheese or add a few dashes of hot sauce for heat.
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
