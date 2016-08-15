How To Make A Breakfast-For-Lunch Bowl

Breakfast-For-Lunch Bowl August 15, 2016Sometimes you just want breakfast for lunch — in a bowl. Yield: Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups peeled and grated sweet potato
- 3-5 slices prosciutto
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 onion, diced
- 1/4 bell pepper, chopped
- Olive oil
- 1/2 tsp maple syrup (or honey)
- Salt & pepper
- Hot sauce
- Feta cheese
Recipe Instructions
- In a large skillet or pan, cook the onions with a drizzle of olive oil over medium to low heat for 2 minutes. Add the shredded sweet potato and cook for 3-4 minutes stirring occasionally.
- Slice 1/2 the prosciutto and add it to the pan along with the bell pepper. Add 1/2 teaspoon of maple syrup or honey and stir through. Season the mix with salt and pepper, cook together for another 2 minutes until the prosciutto starts to cook.
- Take the hash out of the pan and set aside. In the same pan, cook the 2 eggs to your liking. (We fried them.)
- Top the hash with the eggs and the remaining slices of prosciutto. For an extra boost of flavor, add a crumble of feta cheese or add a few dashes of hot sauce for heat.
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
