This Celeb-Fave PMD Beauty Device Is Up To 40% Off For Cyber Week

Cyber Week is a great time to buy virtually anything, from that luggage set you've been itching to pull the trigger on to that top-tier vacuum that would prove cost prohibitive any other time of year. But when it comes to celebrating the close of a hard year with some well-deserved self-care, there's nothing better than grabbing some new beauty tools that can help you look and feel your best in one fell swoop. And those serious Cyber Week savings? Icing on the cake.
Right now, beloved brand PMD Beauty is offering unheard of savings on its top-rated products for Cyber Week, giving shoppers up to 40% off its best-selling beauty tools. Now through November 28, you can take 35% off your purchase with code 35FRIDAY and, if you're an elite member, you can use code FRIDAY40 for the full 40% discount. And for those eager to follow in the footsteps of their favorite celebs, Kim Kardashian once called the brand's Personal Microderm Elite Pro her secret weapon for "brighter and smoother skin." Here's what reviewers are loving from the must-shop sale right now.
With 4.7 out of 5 stars from reviewers, this device is selling like hotcakes. Reviewers call it "awesome" and "magnificent." One 5-star reviewer gushed, "I love the midcroderm pro. After using it the first time my skin was so smooth! It has improved my skin appearance and my face feels so soft now. I’m so happy that I purchased it."
Exfoliation and a massage in one fell swoop? Sign us up! This device has three attachments — one for cleansing, one for massage, and one for exfoliation — and reviewers rave that it's "amazing" and "the BEST scrubber."
It's pretty rare to find any beauty product with 5-star reviews across the board, but purchasers of the Clean Acne have nothing but good things to say about the device, which combines vibration and blue light for a deep clean. One reviewer says their skin was "transformed" by it, while others say it not only helps eliminate acne but also makes their skin softer.
Fans of extraction videos unite! The PMD Wave Pro — an, ahem, "skin spatula" — claims to extract dead skin and oil, allow the skin to absorb products more readily, and provide toning properties via E-Wave Technology (a form of skin-safe electrical current).
