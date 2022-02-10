Plus-Size Snow Pants For Hitting The Slopes This Winter

Earlier this month, I got the chance to hit the slopes for the first time ever. Although it was a nerve-wracking experience, I came prepared with the right gear — in particular, a super solid pair of plus-size snow pants. I’ve long been intrigued by the snow sports world, but I’ve always felt excluded from activities in the athletic space as a plus-size person. From limited size representation in the activewear industry to judgmental looks at the gym and daily fat-phobic micro-aggressions across social media, it’s easy for plus-size folks like myself to feel like we don’t belong.
However, In this new year, I challenged myself to step outside my comfort zone and give myself permission to try new things. Tracking down a pair of inclusively-sized all-weather pants IRL is rather difficult, so I knew online would be my best bet. I ended up buying this pair from Articx, but I stumbled upon a handful of solid plus-size options worth checking out. If you want to make the most of the last week of winter, or you're just trying to live out your Olympic Games fantasy, keep scrolling for plus-size snow pants to get you through the inevitable chills from ice-cold mountain wind.
Arctix Essential Insulated Bib Overall, $52
Sizes Available: Up To 4X (Tall & Short Sizes Available)
These are the snow pants I ultimately ended up going with. I really liked that they are in the overall style, so they'd stay put and were extra secure while skiing. There are also many other colors to choose from as well. I typically wear a 3X, but I sized up to ta 4X, and it fit pretty well. There's also enough room under the pants that I was able to wear leggings, a turtleneck, and thick socks.
Snow Country Outerwear Snow Pants, $100
Sizes Available: Up to 6X (regular and short inseams available)
These baby pink snow pants will definitely have you looking like a cotton candy dream in the best way. They feature an adjustable waist which is so important for tailoring the trousers to your body. This also means that you'll be doing less adjusting while trying to tackle the challenges that come with trying out skiing or snowboarding for the first time.
All In Motion Snow Pants,
$38 $32
Sizes Available: Up to 4X
With over 22 reviews and 4.3 out of 5 stars, it's no wonder these snow pants from Target's in-house brand All In Motion are a hit. While they're only available in black, the intentional design makes up for that. The amazing price is also an added bonus. “I just finished shoveling after our first snow fall for the season,” wrote reviewer kk10. “I decided to go up a size to ensure they would fit over my pants and allow a sweatshirt to be tucked in. They kept me warm shoveling for 45 minutes in 25° F.”
Zeroxposur Plus-Size Sienna Snow Pants, $80
Sizes Available: Up to 3X
The stand-out quality in this pair of snow pants lies in the adjustable leg openings. Use this feature to change up the style and look of your pants very easily throughout the day.
Postropaky Snow Ski Pants, $48.99
Sizes Available: Up to size 22
These pants have the coolest look on this list. If you are trying to glide down the mountain in style then these might be for you. The slim, straight cut is ideal for a streamlined look you don't really get from a classic snow pant cut.
