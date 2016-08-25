Pita Pizza & Small Salad August 25, 2016Pita pizza is our go-to quick meal. Yield: Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1 pita bread
- 2 oz mozzarella or cheddar cheese, sliced or shredded
- 1 oz feta
- 1/2 zucchini, thinly sliced
- 1/2 bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 1 large handful greens*
- 1 handful cherry or grape tomatoes*
- 1/2 small cucumber chopped*
- Red pepper flakes, optional
- Olive oil
- 1/2 lemon
- Salt & pepper
Recipe Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400°F.
-
Sprinkle the mozzarella or cheddar cheese on to the pita bread. Layer the zucchini and bell pepper over the cheese and top with crumbled feta. Add a sprinkle of red pepper flakes for a spicy kick.
-
Bake for 6-8 minutes until the cheese is melted.
-
Combine the greens, tomatoes, and cucumber and dress with a drizzle of olive oil, the juice of half a lemon, and salt and pepper.
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
*If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, use any leftover veggies to make the salad.
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
Advertisement