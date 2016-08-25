Story from Food & Drinks

How To Make A Pita Pizza & A Side Salad

“Pita
Pita Pizza & Small Salad August 25, 2016
Pita pizza is our go-to quick meal. Yield: Serves 1
Ingredients
  • 1 pita bread
  • 2 oz mozzarella or cheddar cheese, sliced or shredded
  • 1 oz feta
  • 1/2 zucchini, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • 1 large handful greens*
  • 1 handful cherry or grape tomatoes*
  • 1/2 small cucumber chopped*
  • Red pepper flakes, optional
  • Olive oil
  • 1/2 lemon
  • Salt & pepper
Recipe Instructions
  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F.
  2. Sprinkle the mozzarella or cheddar cheese on to the pita bread. Layer the zucchini and bell pepper over the cheese and top with crumbled feta. Add a sprinkle of red pepper flakes for a spicy kick.
  3. Bake for 6-8 minutes until the cheese is melted.
  4. Combine the greens, tomatoes, and cucumber and dress with a drizzle of olive oil, the juice of half a lemon, and salt and pepper.
*If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, use any leftover veggies to make the salad.

