This Gift Will Work For Everyone On Your List

Your mom is one in a million, so her scent should have a uniqueness to it, too. For a fragrance with depth, start with rich floral notes. “White flowers like jasmine and gardenia are opulent and sensual,” says Goldworm. Tom Ford Black Orchid features jasmine, gardenia, and, of course, its exotic (and insanely opulent) orchid note — perfect for the mom who'd never shy away from some leather and stilettos. Gardenia is also the centerpiece of Cartier La Panthère , but pear and strawberry lighten it up a bit, creating a chic blend. Want even more sparkle? Coach opens with a bright kick of raspberry and features heart notes of gardenia and Turkish rose, making for a scent that’s as bright and inviting as your always-open-armed mama.