How To Make Peanut Butter & Banana Ice Cream

Peanut Butter & Banana Ice Cream If you eat peanut butter and bananas as a snack, you’ll love this healthy ice cream trick. Yield: Serves 2
Ingredients
- 4 very ripe bananas
- 2 tbsp peanut butter
Recipe Instructions
- Cut the bananas into 1/4-inch-thick slices, place in a resealable plastic bag, and freeze for 4 hours or overnight.
- Place the frozen banana slices in a blender with the peanut butter and blend until smooth, scraping down the sides of the blender as needed.
- Serve immediately for soft serve, or refreeze until ready to serve for harder ice cream.
