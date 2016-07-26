How To Make Peanut Butter & Banana Ice Cream

Peanut Butter & Banana Ice Cream If you eat peanut butter and bananas as a snack, you’ll love this healthy ice cream trick. Yield: Serves 2
Ingredients
  • 4 very ripe bananas
  • 2 tbsp peanut butter
Recipe Instructions
  1. Cut the bananas into 1/4-inch-thick slices, place in a resealable plastic bag, and freeze for 4 hours or overnight.
  2. Place the frozen banana slices in a blender with the peanut butter and blend until smooth, scraping down the sides of the blender as needed.
  3. Serve immediately for soft serve, or refreeze until ready to serve for harder ice cream.
Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream Recipe Video

