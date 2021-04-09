"Peach fuzz," "whiskers" — whatever you call it, facial hair is a normal occurrence for women, particularly those with hormonal conditions like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) or high levels of androgens like testosterone. Still, its very existence (and even the maintenance of it) remains a taboo topic. The owners of Brooklyn-based PeachFuzz Laser Studio want to change that.
After dealing with excessive hair growth from a young age — and spending years resorting to shaving as a short-term solution — Keisha Wagner-Gaymon found that laser hair removal was the most effective treatment for her. However, as a Black woman, she didn't feel like she was actually being catered to when getting it done; it was clear there was a need for quality, affordable laser hair removal for skin of color.
Advertisement
Utilizing her background in both marketing and nursing, Wagner-Gaymon partnered with her sister, Kristin Lauren Wagner (who also has a background in healthcare), to found PeachFuzz Laser Studio. While the studio treats all complexions, their primary focus is skin of color — and they're dedicated to educating their clients on the root causes of excessive hair growth in women.
In the latest episode of Dear, Black Love, done in partnership with Target, we're sharing the Wagner sisters' story, including their desire to create generational wealth. "Business ownership is a major driver in creating wealth in the Black community, and with that you have the potential to close this huge racial wealth gap," Keisha says. Check out the video above to hear more from the sisters about the importance of creating opportunities for yourself as a Black woman, the resilience they learned from their mother, and the tools they acquired from various careers along the way.
Advertisement