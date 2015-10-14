The Only Pasta Bake Recipe You'll Ever Need

Sure, autumn leaves and crisp, cooler weather are great and all, but the best thing about fall by far is getting to indulge in gooey, creamy baked pastas. Although baked pastas can be labor-intensive, the below recipe is super-easy to pull off — besides, if you make it on a Sunday, you'll have leftovers for the entire week!



Primavera Pasta Bake With Autumn Vegetables

Makes 6-8 servings



Ingredients

8 oz rigatoni

2 tbsp olive oil

2 cups thinly sliced leeks

3 cups small cubes butternut squash

2 cups sliced crimini or button mushrooms

1/2 cup milk or cream

2 oz cream cheese

1 tbsp butter

1 tbsp thyme

1/4 teaspoon salt — plus 1 teaspoon more for pasta water

1 cup shredded mozzarella

1/2 cup grated Parmesan, plus more for serving.



Instruction

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Bring water and 1 teaspoon salt to a boil in a large Dutch oven. Add the rigatoni and cook for 10-13 minutes or until al dente.



2. Meanwhile, sauté the leeks, squash, and mushrooms in olive oil in a large pan over medium heat until the vegetables start to turn brown. Remove from heat and stir in milk, butter, cream cheese, thyme, salt, and pepper, and stir until the cream cheese is melted and incorporated.



3. Drain the pasta and return it to the Dutch oven. Stir in the veggies, cream mixture, and mozzarella. Top with Parmesan cheese and bake for 20-25 minutes, If your pan/Dutch oven is not oven-safe, transfer to a 2 quart oven-safe casserole dish first.