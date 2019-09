Last weekend, most New Yorkers saw the skyrocketing temps on their weather apps and immediately hunkered down in the nearest air-conditioned haven, be it their bedroom or local bar. Panorama revelers, on the other hand, sweat through three days of raucous live music, played with tech installations, and hit up the seemingly endless food trucks on Randall's Island. Cleary, the latter was the more fun choice. It was also the sweatier choice. So what was the secret to surviving the heat? A lot of SPF and very little clothing.It's safe to say the extreme weather inspired an anything-goes attitude when the festivalgoers planned their outfits, proving with each minimal look that skin is in. From slinky, spaghetti-strap tanks and slip dresses to bare shoulders and midriffs, the ventilation was at peak performance. (We think the popsicles helped, too.) Below, see five gals who kept it 100 when it was almost too hot to function.