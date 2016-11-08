How To Make Oreo Banana Bites

Oreo Banana Bites November 8, 2016Forget bananas and peanut butter! We'll be having banana Oreo bites for snack time. Yield: Makes about 8 bites
Ingredients
- 1 banana
- 1/3 cup chocolate chips
- Sprinkles
Recipe Instructions
-
Peel and slice the banana into 1/2-inch-thick rounds. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet and freeze until very solid, 4 to 6 hours or overnight.
- Melt the chocolate chips in the microwave in a ramekin. Spear the outside edge of a banana slice with a toothpick and dunk it in the melted chocolate. Let any excess drip back into the bowl before placing the banana slice back onto the lined baking sheet. If the banana falls off of the toothpick and into the bowl of chocolate, retrieve it with a fork.
- Decorate with sprinkles and re-freeze for at least 15 minutes or until ready to serve.
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
Advertisement