This One-Pot Pasta Only Takes 10 Minutes

Tired of using the same store-bought sauce every time you make spaghetti at home? With a tiny bit of extra effort, you can upgrade to this puttanesca, which sounds fancy, but is actually really simple. The best part is you can throw everything into one pot, cook for only 10 minutes, and have dinner on the table — and hardly any dishes in the sink.
One-Pot Puttanesca
Makes 4-6 servings
Ingredients
8 oz dried pappardelle or other wide, flat pasta
1 cup tomatoes, roughly chopped
1/2 cup loosely packed basil, chopped
1/2 cup finely chopped onion
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 cup chopped, pitted kalamata olives
2 tbsp capers
1 tin of anchovy fillets, roughly chopped
32-oz box vegetable or chicken broth
1 cup grated Parmesan (for serving)
One-Pot Puttanesca
Makes 4-6 servings
Ingredients
8 oz dried pappardelle or other wide, flat pasta
1 cup tomatoes, roughly chopped
1/2 cup loosely packed basil, chopped
1/2 cup finely chopped onion
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 cup chopped, pitted kalamata olives
2 tbsp capers
1 tin of anchovy fillets, roughly chopped
32-oz box vegetable or chicken broth
1 cup grated Parmesan (for serving)
Instructions
Add everything to a big (preferably 12-inch) skillet, boil, stirring frequently until most of the liquid is absorbed and the pasta is al dente, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and serve topped with Parmesan cheese.
Add everything to a big (preferably 12-inch) skillet, boil, stirring frequently until most of the liquid is absorbed and the pasta is al dente, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and serve topped with Parmesan cheese.
Advertisement