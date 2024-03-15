An NYC Studio Without Closets? Here’s How This Art Curator Turned It Into A Functional Home

While Ventura’s home has been shaped to hold the things she loves, the third-generation Dominican-American also drew inspiration from her upbringing and background — mixed African, European, and Indigenous (Taino) descent — to add an extra layer of meaning to the interior design. Particularly, she felt drawn to her family’s spirituality and its influence on their decor, such as altars incorporating gems and crystals. “I've always had this sense of curiosity about them, like, Wait, why do they have African masks near their altars? Why do they have these bowls full of water?” she says.