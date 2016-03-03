Why I’m Glad I Couldn’t Breastfeed

My son recently turned one. He now drinks organic whole milk in a Lollacup, which makes me feel like he’s so grown-up he’s basically heading to college next week. Until we got the green light from our pediatrician to move on to milk, he drank formula since the day he was born. Feeding him formula, however, was never my plan. As a health and fitness writer and someone who’s generally obsessed with all things good for you, I had every intention of breastfeeding our son. Except I never made a drop of milk.



I probably shouldn’t have had such high expectations in the first place. In 2006, when I was 22, I had breast reduction surgery. At the time, becoming a wife and mother were the furthest things from my mind. Even so, the plastic surgeon informed me that he’d perform the procedure in such a way that would give me the greatest chance of breastfeeding some day. “Okay, sure,” I thought. “Just make these oversized knockers disappear.” Fast-forward eight years and I’m married, pregnant, and obsessed with being able to breastfeed. And then I give birth and my boobs are utterly useless.



For most of our son’s first year I was devastated about it. Then, last week, after feeding him his last bottle ever, I transferred the remaining container of formula deep into our pantry. Instead of feeling relieved it was over, I felt something I never expected: grateful. I was grateful for the formula that nourished our son, of course, but even more I was grateful that despite my deepest desire to nurse, I was incapable of doing so.



Because honestly? I needed to chill the eff out.



I’m what one might call a type A personality (if one were to make a ginormous understatement). I’m stubborn, headstrong, determined, focused, and if something doesn’t go my way, I will literally bend it until it does. I’m an early-rising, list-making, meal-planning, never-sitting-still, every-second-scheduling kind of person. And while these might not be my sexiest qualities, they’ve served me well over the years. Without them, I wouldn’t have the successful freelancing career that I launched the day I graduated college. Without them, I wouldn’t have joined two dating websites and packed my weekends with meet-ups until I eventually met my husband, the most wonderful human being I know (and if it isn’t already clear, a goddamn saint for putting up with me). Without them, we wouldn’t have a fully stocked fridge every Saturday, home-cooked dinners every night, and healthy, prepped produce and snacks to eat throughout the week.



But when it comes to raising a baby, trying to force things to work out a certain way just because I want them to isn’t exactly an option. I learned this lesson early and powerfully when I discovered that my own body was incapable of doing what it was supposed to do. No matter how badly I wanted to breastfeed — not only for the nutritional and health benefits for him, but also for the beautiful bonding experience it would create between us — or how many times the lactation consultant visited our home, or how many hours I spent hooked up to a hospital-grade breast pump trying to milk myself in the middle of the night, I had nothing to give him.

