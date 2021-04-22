The sign of a successful beauty purchase isn't just hydrated skin or defined brows — it's also those moments when you find yourself rolling up the end of a tube to coax out the last few molecules of a holy-grail cream. But much as we appreciate what products can do for our faces and bodies in the moment, we don't give nearly as much consideration to what happens to them after they've been used — which contributes to the sobering fact that, of the more than 120 billion units of plastic packaging the global beauty industry produces each year, only 9% gets recycled.