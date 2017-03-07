No-Bake Personal Cheesecakes
Serves 4
Prep time: 15-20 minutes
Wait time: 4 1/2 hours
Ingredients
1/4 cup raw unsalted whole cashews
4 large Medjool dates, pitted and chopped
1/4 tsp sea salt
1/4 cup old-fashioned oats
1/8 tsp vanilla extract
2 tsp organic coconut oil, melted
3/4 cup Dannon Light & Fit Vanilla Greek Nonfat Yogurt
1/4 cup blueberries
Special Equipment
6-cup standard-size muffin pan
Food processor
Instructions
1. Cut four 6x3-inch pieces of parchment paper and place them inside four cups of a muffin tin, making sure the paper sticks out a little over the top of each cup.
2. To make the crust, place cashews, dates, salt, oats, vanilla, and coconut oil in a food processor. Pulse, 1 minute, until nuts and oats are crumbled and a sticky dough is achieved. When you grab the dough with your fingers, it should stick together.
3. Place 1 heaping and packed tbsp of dough in each muffin cup. Using your fingers, press down on the dough firmly, bringing the crust up and around the edges. Set aside.
4. In a clean bowl, mix together yogurt and blueberries.
5. Spoon 2 tbsp yogurt mixture into each crust, filling to the top.
6. Freeze, at least 4 hours or overnight.
7. Approximately 30-35 minutes before serving, remove pan from freezer to allow yogurt to soften a bit. Use a butter knife and parchment paper to remove cheesecakes. Enjoy!
