No-Bake Cherry Almond Granola Bars with Yogurt Glaze
Serves 10
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups rolled oats
1/2 cup dried tart cherries, coarsely chopped
2 tbsp chia seeds
1/4 cup sunflower seeds
1/2 tsp cinnamon
1/4 tsp sea salt
2 tsp melted coconut oil
2/3 cup creamy almond butter
2 tbsp honey
2/3 cup firmly packed, pitted dates
2 tbsp Dannon Light & Fit Vanilla Greek Nonfat Yogurt with Zero Artificial Sweeteners
2 tbsp powdered sugar
Instructions
1. In a mixing bowl, combine oats, cherries, chia seeds, sunflower seeds, cinnamon, and salt. Mix together and set aside.
2. In a small saucepan or skillet, combine coconut oil, almond butter, and honey over low heat. Stir until softened.
3. Pulse dates in a food processor. Add the almond-butter mixture and pulse until combined.
4. Pour the almond-butter mixture over the oat mix. Use your hands to thoroughly combine them.
5. Line an 8x8 baking dish with parchment paper. Using a wide spatula, spread the mix into the baking dish and press down to flatten. Chill for at least 1 hour, preferably longer.
6. Mix together yogurt and powdered sugar until sugar melts and mixture is thin.
7. Once granola is chilled, drizzle yogurt mixture over the top. Slice into 10 bars. Store the bars in the fridge to keep them firm.
