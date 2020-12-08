Meet The Black-Owned Botanical Beauty Brand That’s About To Make It Big

While Cacchioli launched her brand using her knowledge of African beauty, she now relies on her team — a staff that comprises people of color who boast roots in Trinidad, Southern Ghana, Puerto Rico, the Philippines, and more — to diversify their offerings. Their global insight has not only made her brand more competitive, but it’s also opened her eyes to the beauty rituals of other cultures. “I make sure that we're also bringing their voices in when we’re making products,” she says. “We're bringing in their botanicals and incorporating their gardens.”