8 New Beauty Products You’ll Want To Snag At Ulta This Month

Sure, February is the month of love — or at least the month when we're flooded with relationship pictures on Instagram and Galentine's Day outings at the nearest cocktail bar — but there's more to appreciate about the month than just roses and heart-shaped boxes of chocolate. There's National Pizza Day, Super Bowl half-time performances... and, of course, all the new beauty launches.
On that note, Ulta Beauty is giving us all there is to heart-eye in February with countless new products across categories, from '90s-inspired lip kits to waterless hair cleansers. So that you can see the latest and greatest for yourself, we've rounded up the best new launches hitting Ulta shelves this month. Check them out, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.