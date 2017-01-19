So, This New Orleans Jazz Club Looks Extremely Fun

If there's a recipe for the quintessential evening out in New Orleans, it definitely involves a visit to renowned jazz club Le Bon Temps Roulé. Just ask Isadora, TK Wonder, and Cipriana Quann, who literally danced the night away at this Magazine Street mainstay after an afternoon spent exploring the district's notoriously seductive shopping scene. After all, what could be more NOLA than a trumpet-blasted, saxophone-saturated dance floor? Grab a bourbon and put on your comfiest shoes, because we're taking you to the smokey, sultry heart of this historic hot spot for an unforgettable adventure — in virtual reality, of course. Once you've swayed to literally all the jazz, join TK Wonder and Cipriana for a breather on the impossibly idyllic steps of Melrose Mansion, an antebellum mansion-turned-B&B nestled in the center of NOLA's Faubourg Marigny neighborhood. Don't forget to look up to see the estate's gorgeous balconies.
Advertisement