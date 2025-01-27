The New Moon In Aquarius Will Be Messy But Amazing

The first new moon of 2025 is a tad messy but also amazing; two energies can exist simultaneously, allowing us to see different perspectives and choose how to move forward. January 29’s new moon in Aquarius offers us a chance to start the year off on a high and chase our dreams; however, in order to achieve this, we must relinquish the obstacles that are holding us back from fulfilling our desires. If we don’t take action, the universe will, and in an intense and dramatic way. Let’s work with the cosmos to create our best lives as we begin the new year.
Lucky Jupiter retrograde in Gemini adds positivity to the overall vibe of the lunation. Jupiter is heightening the energy, allowing us to expand our horizons and dreams and helping us to attain what we want. The caveat is that Jupiter can also bring excess, meaning our emotions might be extreme. This could lead to arguments with others who aren't giving us the affection we feel we deserve because we want to be seen and heard by them. Rather than acting thirsty, know that you have the ultimate authority in the relationship. You can walk away and start anew. You do not have to indulge in playing games. Knowing when to fold and when to hold your cards is vital. Respect yourself.
On the same day, communicative Mercury and penetrating Pluto unite in Aquarius. When these two planets come together, they take on investigative qualities. The desire for facts leads us to look under every rock for the truth. Our words can persuade the masses or close acquaintances to understand the perspective we’re laying out. Sometimes, these planets can be extra fanatical when in the Aquarius sign. Getting on your soapbox and preaching is fine — as long as you're not hurting anyone in the process. Watch out for manipulation and power struggles.
Uranus, the modern planetary ruler of Aquarius, turns direct on January 30 in Taurus. The revolutionary planet has been moonwalking since September 1, 2024. When the retrograde ends, it’ll start to make swift changes that aim to shake up and break up situations, relationships and career paths that aren’t the best for our personal development. Leaving the past behind is never easy but we can take baby steps to transform and lean into new visions. On a global level, we’ll see progress that will help improve the world. It starts with us. So let’s begin to put our best foot forward and work together.
Venus’ pre-shadow begins on January 28 and the retrograde commences on March 1, allowing our insecurities and relationship issues to come to the fore. We’ll be more aware of the problems as they haven’t changed or improved. Self-care is a must at this moment. Don’t overconsume your mind with other people’s drama or nonsense. If you choose to do so, be careful. Mars retrograde is still in gear until February 23, resulting in repressed sentiments coming out in the open.
The Star tarot card aligns with the zodiac sign Aquarius. Both center around development and growth — personally and for the collective. The Star inspires us to do better. Lend your energy to social causes, be nicer to your family and friends, commit to attaining your dreams and always believe in yourself. Remember that no matter how dark the sky is, once the clouds part, the sun shines. Meditate on The Star card during the new moon by taking a screenshot or downloading it onto your phone. Setting it as your temporary screen saver will allow you to absorb the card's meaning and implement its values into your life.
The new moon will augment and change everything — so being on board is ideal. Life moves pretty fast and we have to grow with the times. The new moon in Aquarius is pushing us to embrace freedom and liberty. The cost we’ll pay to be absolved of the past isn’t much. We must have the strength to release ourselves from the energy holding us back. Then we can do as we please with our time without answering to anyone but ourselves.
