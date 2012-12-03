We’ve really been fortunate in the new-shop department here in S.F. It seems like it's practically monthly that news of a boutique opening hits the wire. And we aren’t complaining, the more the merrier! This time around, the much-anticipated Japanese retailer Muji (we gave you a heads up back in August) has swung open its SoMa-based doors, and we were pretty tickled to scope the minimalist haven that’s jam-packed with everything from cleaning supplies to clothing. Located in the former 9th Street Designer Clearance space and checking in at 7,250 square feet, the two-story store is the first on the West Coast, the only U.S. location to sell furniture, and is two times as large as its NYC counterparts (woop!). We recommend strolling on in and seeing what’s brewing in this East-meets-West retail hub. Holiday browsing just got way more entertaining (and design savvy!).
Photo: Courtesy of Muji
