Marina: That was when we gathered your sisters and we went to the bathroom, and we took turns shaving your head. I was preparing you for the inevitable — I thought it was better to shave it off than letting the wind catch your hair and showing a bald spot. I said, "Miah, from here on out, you are going to be a totally different person. When you accept yourself, you’re going to blossom.” I kept emphasizing that your hair doesn’t define you, it’s your heart. That’s when you said you weren’t going to wear your hat anymore. We called you bald and beautiful.