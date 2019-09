Here's How Much You'll Pay To Rent In America's Priciest Zip Codes

If you've ever dreamed of living in one of America's toniest, most exclusive zip codes — think 90210 or 10001 — well, these numbers may make you think again. RentCafe has released the data for how much it costs to rent in the most expensive areas of the country, and the results are, frankly, mind-blogging. For example: In Manhattan's 10282, the most expensive zip on the list, you'll pay an average of $5,657. A month. To rent.