Here's How Much You'll Pay To Rent In America's Priciest Zip Codes

If you've ever dreamed of living in one of America's toniest, most exclusive zip codes — think 90210 or 10001 — well, these numbers may make you think again. RentCafe has released the data for how much it costs to rent in the most expensive areas of the country, and the results are, frankly, mind-blogging. For example: In Manhattan's 10282, the most expensive zip on the list, you'll pay an average of $5,657. A month. To rent.
The top ten addresses on the list are all, unsurprisingly, in Manhattan (10282, 10013, 10065, 10023, 10026, 10002, 10014, and 10025), Los Angeles (90024), or San Francisco (94105), while Boston's 02199 comes in at 11th place. In fact, Manhattan takes 14 of the top 20 slots, an unfortunate reality that pretty much any New Yorker nevertheless could have predicted. In fact, the lowest on the list of 50, Manhattan's 10029, still costs an average of $3,549. Weirdly, 90210, the zip made world-famous by the hit show in its name, doesn't even make the list.
In order to identify the zips, RentCafe compared average apartment rents for over 15 million units in 130 major markets using data from Yardi Matrix, a commercial real estate resource. Zip codes with less than 200 rental units were not included in the study, and all data is as of July 2018.
Obviously, we all know Manhattan, San Francisco, and Los Angeles are pricey, but for a more national view, RentCafe also named the ten most expensive zip codes by region, which include Washington, DC's 20037 ($2,373), Chicago's 60606 ($2,707), and Fort Lauderdale's 33301 ($2,752). Turns out, there are prohibitively expensive places to live all over the world. Even in Alaska, where rent in Anchorage's 99504 will cost you $1,214.
Feeling sad and possibly ready to move back in with your parents yet? Well, you can take some solace in the fact that RentCafe also has a list of ten places with average rents below $600. They include Wichita, Kansas; Memphis, Tennessee; Louisville, Tennessee; Huntsville, Alabama; and Decatur, Alabama. Kansas, here we come!
