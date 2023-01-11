At one time or another, we've all had a beloved matching sweatsuit, hoodie, or sweatpants that we've repeatedly worn until it was time to part ways. Maybe the color faded or the fabric pilled or lost its silky touch. It's sad — saying goodbye to a beloved piece of clothing is no easy task. But we're here to steer you from your favorite high school band zip-up to new, upgraded loungewear from Monrow. Wear and tear isn't a thing with its Supersoft line, which keeps you in your favorite loungewear for years despite countless wears and washes. It's also perfect for all seasons, as the fabric is naturally lightweight and breathable yet comfy for layering.
Whichever piece you choose from the Supersoft collection, it will retain the coziness of your once-beloved sweatshirt. Don't believe us? Monrow's Supersoft fabric was designed to be worn and washed for years and only to get softer over time. Plus, it comes in an assortment of styles like zip-up hoodies, classic sweatshirts, shorts, and even robes — all offered in neutral and pigmented hues. It makes the perfect Valentine's Day gift for all the cozy loungewear lovers in your life, and there's something for everyone. Although each piece costs anywhere from $100 to $170, you're investing in a piece that you or your special someone won't have to replace in a couple of months. Ahead, browse only a handful of Monrow's best-selling items in its Supersoft collection.
A fitted zip-up can do no wrong, especially in a whole array of neutral hues — there are four different gray options and a sprinkle of radiant tones.
If you love that vintage sweatpants look of a drawstring waist and banded ankles, you'll want to add this pair to your cart asap.
A crew neck sweatshirt is a wardrobe staple. It's ideal for layering and wearing on its own. Look no further if you're in the market for a lightweight option.
Brighten up your dreary winter closet with the rainbow shades that Monrow's Supersoft Vintage Shorts come in. If you prefer minimalist shades, cool heathered Ash is a starting point.
Get ready for Valentine's Day in the Supersoft Robe that features a sultry and shorter fit and a loose waist tie.
