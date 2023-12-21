Your 2024 Money Horoscope Is Here & You Need To Re-Envision

Aquarius, how does it feel to be the cosmic favorite? In 2024 you’ll feel like you’ve entered a period where money can flow into your life with greater ease, and all you have to do is remain true to yourself. With one of your planetary rulers, Uranus, shifting direct in Taurus on January 27, the first seven months of the year will help you revolutionize the way you speak about money and make money decisions. Instead of viewing money simply as a form of exchange, you’ll encourage others to see it as a political and socioeconomic tool that can either destroy or uplift communities, people, nations, and establishments. You are the representation of the Age of Aquarius, and in this era of The Great Awakening, the way you spend your money will be closely aligned with the values you choose to believe in.