3 p.m. — We found the ring! Boyfriend and I both ended up liking the same diamond and setting, and I'm so excited to take the next step with him. He's the best. I have tiny, infant-like fingers so my ring has to be specially ordered and won't be ready for six to eight weeks. Twenty percent down is due today, and I plan to pay the remaining balance off over the next few weeks. We ask the jeweler to call my boyfriend when it's ready so he can pick it up and still have some element of surprise for the engagement. $2,800