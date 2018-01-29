A Week In Washington, D.C., On A $56,687 Salary

7 a.m. — I'm awake. It felt so good to sleep in and still beat my alarm. I make a pot of coffee and a more time-intensive breakfast: a bowl of oatmeal with chia, flax, cinnamon, half a banana, and a scoop of peanut butter. I eat, drink my coffee, read blogs, and check my budget. I'm still waiting on a return credit for a pricey jacket I returned a week or two ago, but it's not in yet. Grr! I check my email and see that the store is trying to send me a store credit card instead of refunding the money to my credit card. Frustrated, I email customer service to see what they can do. I see that a Madewell order for a pair of jeans I was waitlisted for went through. (The hassle of needing tall sizes!) I got them for a great deal during a 30% off sale, though, so I didn't mind waiting. I update my budget spreadsheet with these purchases. $59.48