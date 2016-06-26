A Week In NYC On An $80,000 Salary

Day Two 9:30 a.m. — Breakfast is another hard-boiled egg and Irish soda bread a coworker made.



10:30 a.m. — A hot cup of peach tea to continue a relaxing morning.



12:30 p.m. — I remember it’s pay day and since it’s the second of the month, 100% goes into my savings account. I’m savings-minded, so I aim to save around 50% of my salary each month and max out my 401(k) and HSA. I don’t put hard limits on my spending, but take small steps to save money by cooking myself, price comparing, and buying stuff that’s on sale.



1 p.m. — Lunch of quinoa, bok choy, and tofu.



3 p.m. — A coworker and I trek to a lovely bakery for an afternoon snack. We both enjoy the best almond croissants New York has to offer. Worth the high price tag. $4



4 p.m. — I have a backpacking trip planned in a few weeks and buy some merino-wool leggings for the trip. They’ll wear well and are a steal at more than 75% off. $21.40



6 p.m. — Getting my workout in at Physique 57 barre. Covered under my ClassPass membership.



7:30 p.m. — My body is screaming for protein, so I quickly eat leftover roasted chicken from last night’s dinner and wolf down an apple courtesy of Physique 57.



8:30 p.m. — Spend the rest of the night at my friend’s, who is hosting a game night. She provides food and we indulge in cake and shakes.



Daily Total: $25.40

