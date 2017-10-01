A Week In New York City On A $32,000 Salary

8 p.m. — After our showers, we walk to Mimi Cheng's for dumplings. We split a bunch of different types; my favorite is the "classic." My boyfriend picks up the tab. We hustle back to his place after we scarf down our food to make sure we don't miss a minute of Game of Thrones. We have a tradition where we watch the show with his brother and his brother's girlfriend, and they can be ruthless — starting the show without us.