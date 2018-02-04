A Week In New York City On A Joint $165,000 Salary

4 p.m. — Finish work and head home. Quickly eat a couple of crackers and feed the cat before walking to a bar near my apartment to meet a friend I haven't seen for a while. We order a bottle of wine and finish it pretty quickly. We order one more glass, then meet my husband and some friends at a different bar around the corner. We split the check and pay $50 each. I order a Diet Coke at the next bar (my trick for keeping my hangovers at bay!) and my friend pays. It's so fun to be out with friends; life has been getting me down a bit recently and it's easy to end up spending weekends doing nothing in an effort to save money. We head to a BBQ bar and order a few plates to share along with a round of drinks. Split the bill between four and I pay my and my husband's share. We leave and decide to get one more drink at another bar. Husband's friend buys the round. $100