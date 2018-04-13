6:30 p.m. — After swinging by the pharmacy to pick up a few prescriptions, I get home to an empty house and get started on a 40-minute yoga flow. I usually like to vary my exercise between cardio at the gym, workouts from the Nike Training app, and yoga, but my knee has been hurting lately, so I'm trying to minimize impact. My parents still aren't home when I'm finished, which is typical for my mom but not so much my dad. He had a heart attack about a year ago and is doing much better now, but I still tend to panic whenever he's unaccounted for. A text confirms that he's just held up at the fish counter at Whole Foods, picking up salmon for dinner. When he gets home, I whip up a miso glaze for the fish, plus green beans sautéed with ginger and garlic and white rice. I've really tried to get on the brown rice train, but I just can't. (Actually, in all honesty, I haven't tried that hard.) There are leftovers, so I get away with not having to make lunch for another day. $6.08