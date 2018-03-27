5:30 p.m. — Leave work and head to the supermarket. I live with my parents, so grocery shopping is kind of a gray area. I always pay for items if I'm the only person eating them, but there are always basics that my parents buy like OJ, eggs, milk, dry goods in our kitchen that I use, too. I'm planning to make Buddha bowls for lunch for the rest of the week, so I buy sweet potatoes, kale, chickpeas, tahini, onions, avocado, and cucumber, as well as ingredients for chia pudding – a breakfast meal prep first for me. I'm planning to make it with almond milk, almond butter, and fresh berries on top. I have everything at home already except the chia seeds, so I buy those and bananas to share with the fam. I also pick up buffalo sauce, rosemary, and Italian sausage per my mom's request, and a bag of pretzels because I think I'm out. $46.77