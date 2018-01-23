A Week In Connecticut On A $52,000 Salary

8 p.m. — We end up fishing into the dark, which is something my friend and I both love doing. Nothing is better than watching the sun set over the ocean. We end up having a beach bonfire with most of our good friends, and by 8, everyone is in a good mood. We pack up around 8:30 and tell everyone to meet us at the sand bar for dinner. We order enough food for a crowd: three pizzas, three dozen wings, two quesadillas, two orders of fish fingers, and three baskets of fries. C'est la vie, I suppose. Someone in the group pays for all the food without us noticing, but my friend and I grab the bartender so at least we can pay for our drinks. Again, he gives us a major discount, and the total was only $12. We each give him a $20 and proceed to go home to bed. $20