6 p.m. — My UberPool home tonight was interesting. As I got out of the car, the other rider asked if I live in "that house." When I said yes, he replied that he lived there about three years ago. I wanted to stop and talk but was already halfway out of the car. When I get inside, I tell my husband that I think I shared an Uber with an old tenant of ours. My husband and I own a two-family house and we rent out the second floor to tenants to help us with our $4,000 mortgage. (Technically our mortgage is $3,800 but we refinanced it to a 20-year one and pay an extra $225 every month in the hopes paying it off sooner.) I remember the Uber driver confirming the other rider's name when he got in, and my husband and I remember who he is at the same time. He worked for a luxury company, partied all the time, and made a hole in the kitchen wall. We hated him. $7.50