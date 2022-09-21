“Our space plays a big role when it comes to our mental health — it can mentally prepare you and help you perform better in the world. For so many people of color, we kind of go through the world feeling like it’s normal to not feel good, so to be able to create a home — a place you can rest and recharge — that can help you show up is very important,” says Guyot, who understands this first-hand, especially as a Black woman in a predominantly white industry. “I still deal with imposter syndrome, but I think it keeps me humble — I don’t take opportunities for granted, and it makes me want to work harder. I’m going to continue to show up and show out for the people who believe in me.”