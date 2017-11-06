"Honestly, I wish there was a grander reasoning, but the inspiration simply stemmed from a random bout of self-reflection. Something triggered a thought that brought me back to the days I absolutely hated going to work. I recalled how I much I struggled mentally trying to get through each day, and I began to wonder if others felt the same as I did/do. So, like I usually do, I tweeted about it, hoping to relate with and/or confide in someone who's been in that situation. I was not aware that this had been a topic of discussion before in the disabled community, but they kindly let me partake in the discourse. I did not expect for so many people, from so many different walks of life, to engage with us as well."