“We all have this similar thing, where we’re young women who are doing our own version of old showgirl acts, but not in the circus,” she explains. “Our confidence comes from necessity and having to take care of ourselves on the road — you’re truly a one-woman show. It’s rough out there!”Make that a two-woman show. On Champions of the Universe, intrepid Marawa often plays the buoyant assistant to her athlete friends, as she does for Inka , who shatters the record for shooting the farthest arrow using her fishnet-clad feet to wield the bow (you read that correctly). Laughing, Marawa nervously recalls how quickly it became clear that Inka wasn’t playing around with her equipment. “They were arrows you kill animals with!” she says.Through Champions of the Universe’s dazzling maze of impossibly low limbo bars and hand-split phone books , Marawa’s message resonates with the stark clarity of a glitter-filled balloon: Female athletes dominate, and their world records deserve center stage.For Marawa, there’s always another fantastical feat to achieve; catch her training to run the fastest mile while hula-hooping during the series’ two-part finale. But in her dreamy landscape of reimagined 50’s silhouettes, psychedelic tinsel, and indomitable positivity, the most important step is gathering the courage to begin at all — the momentum will follow.“Get a record, get in the Guinness Book of World Records,” she urges. “A lot of people think they can’t — but they can. It’s like getting a tattoo. Once you do that one trip overseas or succeed at that one performance — once you start — you just keep going.