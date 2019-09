These Artists Just Summed Up L.A. In 3 Images

Lauren is one of three artists who depicted her idea of Los Angeles in an installation at Made L.A . on June 9 and 10. She, along with Yumi Sakugawa and Gabriella Sanchez , splashed her work onto a three-sided mural in a project we teamed up on with Toyota C-HR . With each mural divided into several large panels — design on one side, mirrors on the other — the effect was a constantly shifting perspective. You saw something different every time you looked.