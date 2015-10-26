As winter begins to rear its ugly head (okay, not yet, but it's definitely coming), there's nothing we like more than a nourishing hair treatment to relieve our dry strands. In an attempt to find the perfect one, we scoured just about every drugstore and high end-retailer, trying every oil and natural serum we could get our hands on — to no avail. When our friends at Rank & Style introduced us to their top-rated hair mask, we were skeptical. But, after one use, we realized why the product gets such raves.
The site uses customer reviews, editors' picks, and overall buzz to figure out which products are going to work the hardest for you. (Consider its authors beauty lovers with a penchant for math.) After crunching the numbers, Rank & Style has named Macadamia Natural Oil's Deep Repair Masque the winner for its rave online reviews, as well as its popularity among editors and consumers alike.
On Birchbox, user gabriella_isabel wrote:
I get compliments on my hair all the time. My secret is to always super condition [my hair] to keep it healthy and shiny... I've tried tons of different heavy conditioners and I've tried [many] methods and brands of overnight [and] leave-in conditioners. This brand by far has to be one of my new faves and definitely has graduated to becoming a staple in my routine. This particular masque probably isn't recommended to use every day but I do any way because I love how soft my hair always feels afterward....I get fabulous results!! I can't recommend this enough!!
Honestly, we're kicking ourselves that we hadn't tried this one earlier. We apply a generous scoop of the product through the mid-lengths and ends of our tresses and let it soak in for 10 minutes before washing it out. The result is silky-smooth and hydrated hair — which is a godsend given all the heat-styling we subject our strands to.
Macadamia Professional Nourishing Moisture Masque, $36, available at Birchbox.
