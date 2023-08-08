Though I didn't receive the Lovehoney Rose Sex Toy Advent Calendar, I am already well acquainted with the toy's most prominent feature: the Lovehoney Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator and its soul-snatching capabilities. In fact, the whole internet seems convinced that there is no better option out there for someone who wants their clit sucked, and tbh, we get it.



This 12-piece advent calendar is filled with sex toys that are aimed not only to tantalize and tease but to push you to your stimulation limit (and look cute while doing so). Behind the closed doors of this advent calendar you'll find $240 worth of red and glittery toys sure to get you and your libido into the holiday spirit:



- Lovehoney Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator

- USB Rechargeable Bullet Vibrator

- Metal Butt Plug With Crystal Base

- Silicone Non-Realistic G-Spot Dildo

- Satin Blindfold

- Silicone Kegal Balls

- G-Spot Vibrator

- Sex Dice

- Nipple Clamps

- Silicone Anal Beads

- Orgasm Balm



Though it contains half the amount of toys as its counterpart, each product has been specifically included to push your pleasure to the max by the sex geniuses at Lovehoney (who pride themselves on having 20 years of experience helping boost customers' sexual happiness). The bullet vibrator is a versatile inclusion and is compatible with three of the other toys. From foreplay to solo sex to partnered experiences, this sex toy calendar is no slouch when it comes to, well... making you come.