The Secret To Success If You Want To Work & Travel The World

While it may seem like most people who work remotely are doing so because they’re freelancers, entrepreneurs, or otherwise work for themselves, that’s not entirely true. As businesses become more global, more and more workers find themselves living out of their suitcases, and finding that having a full-time job — and no fixed address — is the best of both worlds. Cassie Hesse, 28, beverage director for hospitality firm Ellis Adams Group , jets around the world providing training and developing menus for clients, including Marriott International, and considers herself location independent. “The best part of not having a ‘home’ is that anywhere can be home. If I have a few days between jobs, I’ll think about where friends and family are, and then just book my ticket to and from there,” says Hesse. In addition, she loves that her work days are truly never the same. “There are always new people, a new environment, and new places to explore. That’s what keeps it exciting.”