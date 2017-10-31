The Secret To Success If You Want To Work & Travel The World

Three weeks into @remoteyear and I've had some pretty incredible experiences. I've seen some beautiful sites. I've eaten amazing food. I've taken many new adventures. I've made many new friends. But between the pretty landscapes and the sea swims, the hotel reviews and the late-night wine toasts, there's the keyword of this whole shebang: work! . It's not the sexiest part of travel but it's the foundation that allows me to explore this fascinating world. And while right now, I would love to be watching the sunset from the top of the ferry from Dubrovnik to Split, I'm writing three articles, borrowing headphones from @milehighacro to tune out noise and a mini towel from @breannthropology because I'm cold in air conditioning for the first time in a month. . I also haven't showered today, have salt in my hair and on my skin, and even though I'm working instead of playing ... I couldn't be happier or more grateful. If this experience will teach me anything, it's about treasuring experiences, savoring moments with special people and saying "yes" to opportunities, no matter what you must do to maintain each leg of the journey. Digital nomadic life? It's a beautiful balance I'm lucky to be figuring out with an inspiring community. One more article to go! ? @leujay
Advertisement