How would you handle this scenario: You over-promised on a project to your boss and now you’re going to under-deliver. What can you do next? "First and foremost: What’s your ultimate goal? If your goal is to maintain credibility with your team, I would just tell the truth. I would own up to it. And, I would go into it with a plan. In any crisis, whether with a client or in real life, [you should] very clearly have a goal and always keep that in mind as you move forward. It’s really easy to do what feels right, or do what you think the other person wants. As long as you can always go back to what your end game is, I think you’ll end up on the right track."