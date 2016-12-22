"It's for real," Lennon tells me, adding that breaking the rule would probably result in a week of being grounded. "I think it's because my mom was shushed a lot when she was growing up, and when you're young, you're experimenting and trying different things with your voice. If someone tells you to be quiet, it makes you feel insecure."



This creative bubble allowed Lennon to grow up unself-consciously and largely without outside influence to become one of the only 17-year-olds to say things like, "Only recently did I develop an appreciation for the internet." But even as she updates her Instagram and Snapchat multiple times a day, she admits it's a struggle to keep up with other people's feeds and celebrity drama.



It's an interesting relationship with the spotlight for someone who was thrust into it as a tween. She began to be recognized after her and Maisy's YouTube videos started going viral, and now it's hard for her to remember a time when that wasn't the case. "It’s been happening to us for so long now that it’s not weird anymore," she says. "It’s honestly just an awesome feeling. It's flattering, and everyone's so kind. It's like I get to meet a bunch of new people every day."



Combine this with the fact that Nashville is a show that deals largely with fame, its trappings and rewards, and Lennon is heading into adulthood with a unique and informed perspective. Unlike her Nashville character, who we last see hurdling toward adulthood and a record deal faster than a judge can grant her emancipation, Lennon is wide awake to the fact that fame isn't the goal but the by-product of creative success.