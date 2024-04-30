From Chongas to Cholas, Acrylic Nails Have Long Been Central to Latina Girlhood

"The ritual of acrylic manicures was threefold: my earliest self-care routine, a bonding moment with my mother, and the development of my personal style through a kind of bodily art that evoked conversation and camaraderie among my peers made up mostly of other Latine and Black Caribeñas."
"It’s adornment that signals cultural pride, self-defined femininity, and a communally understood sense of style and cool. But in a white supremacist dominant culture that values unattainable high art, chonga artistry is ridiculed and even criminalized."
"Curvaceous Black and brown bodies have long elicited envy-disguised-as-disgust by white women and brutal conquest from white male imperialists and sex tourists. When we adorn our bodies with hyper-feminine, long, vibrant acrylic nails or sparkling golds, we deviate further from a Euro-high culture that abhors anything and anyone that glistens under the sun."